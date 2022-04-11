74.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, April 11, 2022
type here...

Albert M. Moran

By Staff Report
Albert M. Moran
Albert M. Moran

Albert M. Moran, 73, of Summerfield, FL, passed away on April 5, 2022, at Cates Hospice House in Ocala, FL. Albert was born on February 27,1949 to his parents, Carmen and Lucille “Sally” Moran and was raised on the East Side of Youngstown, OH.

After graduating from Ursuline High School in 1967, he began his career at the US Postal Service. He worked at several different local branches of the Youngstown, Ohio Post Office for 35 years. During that time, he was also very active in the NALC Union Branch #385, holding various positions over the years, including Recording Secretary, Treasurer, and Vice President.

After his retirement in 2003 from the USPS, he built his home in Edinburgh, PA. While living in Edinburgh, he was the Mahoning Township Planning Commission Chairman. Albert had a great love for animals and enjoyed antiquing, cooking, fishing, playing cards, woodworking and carving various pieces from wood.

Shortly after marrying in 2013, Al and his wife Lee moved to Summerfield Florida to continue a warm and sunny retirement life. He grew big bountiful vegetable gardens and gorgeous flower gardens in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Florida. He enjoyed playing golf, shuffleboard, and bocce. He was also very proud of his green thumb and Italian heritage. His family and friends will always remember his bright smile, laugh, and love for life.

Albert will be sadly missed by his wife of 9 years, Lee, of Summerfield, FL; his daughters, Deana Hutch (Jim), of Poland, OH, Nicole Pagano (Lee) of Poland, OH and Sally Kling (Tom), of Youngstown, OH; as well as his five grandsons, Thomas, Jake, and Max Kling and Carmen and Dominic Pagano. He also leaves his younger brother, Robert (Jayme) Moran of Edinburgh, PA; brother and sister-in-law, John and Gerri Gagliano of Summerfield, FL; sister-in-law, Wendy Schon of Boardman, OH; sister-in-law, Marlene Moran (Grannie) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; many nieces and nephews; several very close friends including his lifelong friend since kindergartner, Tom Pregi; and former spouse, Sharon Moran (White).

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his older brothers, Joseph Moran of Youngstown, OH and James Moran of Plantation, FL; his stepmother, Josephine Moran (DeRiso); his father and mother-in-law, Merle and Pauline Kumik; and several uncles, aunts, cousins.

Per Al’s wishes, he will be cremated and a celebration of life for family will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at Florida Cancer Specialist and the staff at Cates Hospice House for their exceptional care of Albert.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like any donations made to Angles for Animals, Canfield, Ohio (https://www.angelsforanimals.org/donations-memorials )

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We need something like the Fenney walking paths up here

A Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores resident writes that he believes a walking path, like the type enjoyed down in Fenney, should be available at a place like Lake Miona.

Lake Miona Walking Trail would be a waste of money

A Village of La Reynalda resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the Lake Miona Walking Trail would be a waste of money.

Find a way to fund the Lake Miona Walking Trail

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident encourages the Project Wide Advisory Committee to find a way to fund the Lake Miona Walking Trail.

Where is God in Ukraine?

A Village of Citrus Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks where God is when it comes to Ukraine. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Inspired by Biden and Harris

A Village of Poinciana resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a harsh assessment of President Biden and Vice President Harris.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos