DUI suspect arrested after crashing SUV in roundabout in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Shane Scott Shea
Shane Scott Shea

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after crashing his sport utility vehicle in a roundabout in The Villages.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the roundabout at Morse Boulevard and Moyer Loop.

Shane Scott Shea, 31, had been driving the red 2018 Jeep Cherokee and claimed he had suffered a blow out. He and his wife appeared to be “highly intoxicated,” according to the arrest report.

“I hit a curb in the roundabout,” he told deputies.

He was trying to change the flat tire when deputies arrived on the scene.

Shea agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises and he had “multiple indicators of impairment,” the report said. He provided breath samples that registered .212 and .205 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

