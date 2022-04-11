Golf cart decorated with anti-Biden stickers

To the Editor:

After a recent round of golf, I noticed a cart decorated with anti-Biden stickers, some quite vulgar. I was not surprised since many Villagers display these signs. Instead of getting upset, I took a moment and felt pity for the gentleman who sat behind a windshield full of vitriol.

I’m sure he would say his life was better in the good old days—a time devoid of confrontation and criticism and filled with 26 cents a gallon gas. The past always looks better and living in it is always easier. You don’t have to change as the world does.

The next time you encounter an angry, backward-looking individual, who has expended an inordinate amount of energy hating, the next time you encounter a person who feels life has dealt her all the bad breaks for decades, or the next time you encounter someone whose personal inertia has prevented him from taking charge of his situation, don’t get upset. Smile and let those people know life is like golf. You can hit the best shot and get the worst break. You can hit the worst shot and get the best break. In all cases, however, you have to play the next hole.

Thomas Bacher

Village of Linden