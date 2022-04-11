Lois Margaret Thomas, 82, of The Villages passed away on March 31, 2022. Lois was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on March 6, 1940.

Lois had a career in music and a passion for music. She also enjoyed playing golf. Lois will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Lois is survived by her sons, Mark Thomas and Ronnie Thomas, Daughter in law, Robin Thomas, grandchildren, Michael Thomas, Rachel Moore, Donnie Thomas, Cody Thomas, and Clark Thomas, great grandchildren, Andrew, Kelsey, Weston, Olivia, Jacob, Marshall, Virginia, and Coleman.

A graveside service for Lois will be held Friday, April 8, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Woodlawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home, 400 Woodlawn Cemetery Road, Gotha, FL 34734.