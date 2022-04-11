56.3 F
The Villages
Monday, April 11, 2022
By Staff Report
It is with much love and sorrow that we announce the passing of Richard H. Kepsel on April 7, 2022, age 79. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, and hunter. He grew up on a farm in Michigan and continued his love of the outdoors after retiring from General Motors and moving to The Villages, Florida.

Richard is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary; his daughters, Shari, Deanna (Les) Taylor; his sons, Richard A. (Cindy), Gordie (Lori); 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Harry (Joan), his sister Cindy (John) Campo.

Richard is preceded in death by his brother, Elmer.

