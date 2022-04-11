Suspect arrested after allegedly threatening man mowing pasture where cattle graze

A suspect has been arrested after allegedly threatening a man mowing a pasture where cattle graze.

Robert Glenn Beiersdorfer, 64, of Wildwood, was arrested Sunday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Beiersdorfer was driving a Kubota tractor with an attached rake on the front when he confronted a contracted mower driving a smaller Rural King tractor, according to an arrest report. The man said he had been hired to mow the grass. Beiersdorfer was enraged and said his cows needed the grass for grazing.

Beiersdorfer raised the rake of his tractor and drove at the other man. The man on the Rural King tractor pulled out a nicotine vaporizer and acted like it was a pistol in order to get Beiersdorfer to back down. He called 911, reporting the other man had pointed a gun at him.

The owner of the land confirmed that both men had permission to be on the property, which is located in Oxford.

Beiersdorfer was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.