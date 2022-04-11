The Villages Box Office no longer selling tickets for local theater groups

To the Editor:

Recently, the Villages Entertainment Department ended the long time practice of selling tickets for events presented at any venue other than The Sharon or Savannah Center. The Villages Theater Company, which produces four plays every year at Mulberry Recreation Center, consequently has experienced a huge drop in ticket sales and advertising for our shows. We have a show coming up on April 22-24 called “The Outsider,” a political comedy directed by Joyce Schenk. Our patrons have been accustomed to buying tickets at the box office and may not be aware that they now have to buy through our website at thevillagestheatercompany.com Over the last seven years, the Villages Theater Company has donated proceeds from our shows to 15 different charities throughout the Villages and surrounding communities. Please help us continue to support these organizations while enjoying a great show!

Barb Pearson

Village of Chatham