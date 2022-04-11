Village of De La Vista North woman arrested with pair with drugs and gun

A Village of De La Vista North woman was arrested with a pair with drugs and a gun in her vehicle.

Stephanie Nichole Williams, 37, who lives at 604 San Marino Drive, was at the wheel of a blue Toyota at about noon Saturday when she nearly caused an accident at Eagles Nest Road and Lake Unity Road, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. During a traffic stop, it was determined that she was driving on a suspended license and has been classified as a habitual traffic offender.

Erica Mary Couture, 46, of Lady Lake, was traveling as a passenger in the vehicle. She had narcotics and drug paraphernalia in her purse.

Paul Eugene Hames, 48, of Belleview, was in possession of a black Glock 26 9mm handgun with an extended magazine. He is a convicted felon.

All three were taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail.