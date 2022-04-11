Village of Pennecamp resident responds to his critics

To the Editor:

Shucks. I guess I’m going to have to cease expressing my “cornfed philosophical dribble” in letters to the editor. My meds are getting a little low and my cigar-stained fingers are not typing as well as I’d like. The final insult was when someone disparaged my noble name. How in heaven’s name could some halfwit make a derogatory comment about DICK?

My parents waited until I was in my “terrible two’s” before deciding I should be called a Dick. (A coincidence ? I don’t think so.) I guess you cannot hold down nobility!

Mr./Mrs. Hater, please think twice before you say things that hurt us sensitive people. It could cost me a lot of money for counseling.

Dick Jones

Village of Pennecamp