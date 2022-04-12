83.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
CDD 9 to consider forgiving $5,350 in fines at home in deed compliance case

By Meta Minton

The Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors this week will consider forgiving $5,350 in fines at a home in a deed compliance case.

The home 828 Journey Lane in the Village of Sanibel was the subject of a public hearing last year in front of the CDD 9 board. The home was owned by a Massachusetts couple. She died later that year.

A complaint had been lodged about overgrown shrubbery at the home. Fines of $50 began adding up and the owners did not respond to certified mail sent to their home in Massachusetts. Letters sent to their home in The Villages were returned as a “non-deliverable address” and “unable to forward.”

The home 828 Journey Lane in the Village of Sanibel was the subject of a public hearing last year.
The home at 828 Journey Lane in the Village of Sanibel recently sold for a nearly $200,000 profit.

The Massachusetts couple bought the home in 2013 for $247,300. The home was sold this past October for $437,000.

Last week, the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors refused to forgive a $5,200 fine at a home in the Village of Belle Aire. Supervisors complained the home had been “flipped” for a huge profit while the fines were ignored. CDD 3 Supervisor Gail Lazenby said that residents had complained that they might as well ignore the deed compliance rules if fines are levied and ultimately forgiven.

The CDD 9 board will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

