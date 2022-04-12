Charter school teams shine in regional math competition

Teams from The Villages Charter High School finished second and sixth out of 23 teams in Lake and Sumter counties in the 35th Annual Mathlympics competition held Friday, April 8, at Lake-Sumter State College.

Montverde Academy had the first- and third-place teams in the competition. Leesburg High School’s team was 10th.

The top 10 teams were:

Montverde Academy (Team A) The Villages High School (Team A) Montverde Academy (Team B) South Sumter High School (Team B) Tavares High School (Team A) The Villages High School (Team B) Mount Dora High School Eustis High School (Team A) East Ridge High School (Team B) Leesburg High School

Students have 60 minutes to answer 40 math questions at the pre-calculus and trigonometry level. Each question is scored for accuracy, but the team who correctly answers each question first receives extra points. The top four teams take home a coveted Mathlympics trophy.

“Strong math skills are an important foundation to college courses in a wide variety of disciplines,” explains Karen Hogans, LSSC dean of general studies. “It’s exciting and invigorating to see these high school students get excited about math. In addition, the math faculty do an outstanding job of creating these problems for the students to solve in competition.”

As an added incentive in this year’s competition, LSSC Interim President Dr. Heather Bigard announced at the event that each member of the winning team would be eligible for a full two-year scholarship to Lake-Sumter State College thanks to the LSSC Foundation.