66.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
type here...

Charter school teams shine in regional math competition

By Staff Report

Teams from The Villages Charter High School finished second and sixth out of 23 teams in Lake and Sumter counties in the 35th Annual Mathlympics competition held Friday, April 8, at Lake-Sumter State College.

Team A from The Villages Charter High School finished second out of 23 teams in Lake and Sumter counties in the 35th Annual ‘Mathlympics’ competition held Friday, April 8, at Lake-Sumter State College.

Montverde Academy had the first- and third-place teams in the competition. Leesburg High School’s team was 10th.

The top 10 teams were:

  1. Montverde Academy (Team A)
  2. The Villages High School (Team A)
  3. Montverde Academy (Team B)
  4. South Sumter High School (Team B)
  5. Tavares High School (Team A)
  6. The Villages High School (Team B)
  7. Mount Dora High School
  8. Eustis High School (Team A)
  9. East Ridge High School (Team B)
  10. Leesburg High School

Students have 60 minutes to answer 40 math questions at the pre-calculus and trigonometry level. Each question is scored for accuracy, but the team who correctly answers each question first receives extra points. The top four teams take home a coveted Mathlympics trophy.

“Strong math skills are an important foundation to college courses in a wide variety of disciplines,” explains Karen Hogans, LSSC dean of general studies. “It’s exciting and invigorating to see these high school students get excited about math. In addition, the math faculty do an outstanding job of creating these problems for the students to solve in competition.”

As an added incentive in this year’s competition, LSSC Interim President Dr. Heather Bigard announced at the event that each member of the winning team would be eligible for a full two-year scholarship to Lake-Sumter State College thanks to the LSSC Foundation.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Golf cart decorated with anti-Biden stickers

A Village of Linden resident, in a Letter to the Editor, recently encountered a golf cart decorated with anti-Biden stickers.

The Villages Box Office no longer selling tickets for local theater groups

A The Villages Theater Company, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to make residents aware that The Villages Box Office is no longer selling tickets for local productions. She fears it will hurt ticket sales.

Village of Pennecamp resident responds to his critics

A Village of Pennecamp resident responds to his critics, who have said some unkind things with regard to some of his Letters to the Editor.

We need something like the Fenney walking paths up here

A Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores resident writes that he believes a walking path, like the type enjoyed down in Fenney, should be available at a place like Lake Miona.

Lake Miona Walking Trail would be a waste of money

A Village of La Reynalda resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the Lake Miona Walking Trail would be a waste of money.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos