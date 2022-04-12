Does Russia need a Marshall Plan?

To the Editor:

In 2009, prior to Russia’s taking Crimea, our family did a 10-day Globus bus tour of Russia with overnight stops in St. Petersburg, Moscow, two other Russian towns and Minsk Belarus, seeing a great deal of Russian countryside and interactions with the local people. Entering Russia at the border, we were made to leave the bus, our guide telling us he did not know if they would detain us an hour or 4-6 hours. He had an envelope of “bribe money” and said when they looked into the luggage area under the bus he would leave money on one of the suitcases and that may speed the process of their inspections. It did. We were on our way in less than two hours. On another day the bus was stopped out on a lonely road by a policeman who asked for our “papers”. The guide, who spoke fluent Russian, asked which papers and how to get the papers. The police said he could provide the papers for a fee. The fee was paid and he waved us on, obviously forgetting to provide any papers. The guide said this was common, but he did not blame them because they are so poorly paid, they are trying to get by. We had a number of other bribe situations to pass checkpoints and facilitate access or transportation. Bribes and corruption are a way of life throughout their society down the entire population. A look at Russian history… rule by the cruel Tsars, bloody revolution and murder, Lenin and then Stalin who murdered over a million Russians. Now, Putin, another cruel Tsar-like leader.

Like the Japanese after WWII who were led by a god-like Emperor and Germany, led by Hitler, both countries had to be defeated and then rebuilt in order to become a civilized member of the nations of the world. Russia and their people have been oppressed, abused and led so badly for so long, they are deeply infused with corruption and bribery as a way of life. Today there was a report that a Russian teacher was asked in her classroom by a student why Russia was barred from international sports competitions. She answered it was because Russia had been censored by many nations for invading Ukraine and killing civilians. Another student turned her in because it is against the law to tell the truth about the war. She faces 10 years in jail. Russian people are indoctrinated. They and Putin may need to be defeated and their society rebuilt with a Marshall-like plan in order to rejoin the community of nations. Russian oil money would be better spent on rebuilding the damage they caused in Ukraine and providing more diverse industry and jobs for Russian people rather than enriching Putin, oligarchs and generals.

Sarah Beckett

Village of Sanibel