Do you have a friend that is a genuine bona fide busybody do-gooder? No matter the occasion or situation, this person always feels the need to try to micromanage it? Well, I hate to admit it, but I am that person. Most of my friends and family generally stress that “It’s in a good way!”

I admit it, I do not know when to butt out. I am also aware that most people do not actually need my assistance. I am the stranger in the grocery store who notices your sundress is tucked up in your underwear and feels the only decent thing to do is point it out to you. In my thoughts, I am doing a good deed. It’s better to be told than to continue walking around all day showing off your business. I am a proud member of the “Malfunction Police.”

When it comes to people with food stuck in their teeth, a gentleman with his zipper opened, a woman wearing her blouse inside out, I will be the one to notice it and correct it immediately. Something is hanging out of your nose or stuck in your hair, the store tag is still on your clothes, you’re wearing two different socks, and it wasn’t meant to be a fashion statement, whatever the case may be. Not to mention, if you leave it out, I will put it away. If you want it off, chances are I’ll turn it on. I already thoughtfully threw it away if it was meant to be saved. The task doesn’t have to be related to me, my job description, or my personal expertise. You can guarantee I will try to get involved and somehow help, even when asked not to. What can I say? If I notice it, I’ll be the one to correct it. I’ve met a lot of unique people in my life this way. For some reason, they were put in my path to be stored in my head and sometimes in my heart. Whether they remember me as that “crazy lady” is up to them.

I don’t mind that others find me unusual. Though I do prefer to be considered “strange.” It sounds so much sexier than odd or weird. To be honest, I feed on the fact that they remember me at all. Nonetheless, suppose you are new to being around me for any length of time. In that case, you will quickly notice that I cannot mind my own business any more than I can stop talking for more than a minute. I’ve noticed that my compulsive behavior has worsened since I retired. I don’t mingle with the same steady flow of people that I did during my 30-years in the hospitality industry. I no longer serve the public regularly, and I only get out once in a while with my six-year-old grandson. My “I Spy” skills are at their peak, and my senses are searching for things out of the ordinary that I can adjust.

Unfortunately, my hubby pays the price for my idle hands and idle mind. I can’t help myself. If he plans on having more than one cup of coffee in the morning, he would prefer to use the same cup more than once. But I have already picked it up from the countertop, rinsed it out, and put it in the dishwasher to be cleaned. The same thing goes for clothes on the floor. It must be dirty if it’s not hung up or put away. Therefore, I will take it to the laundry. No worries. To me, nothing can ever be too clean.

My personal cluster of cronies knows that they are in good hands if I’m in charge considering I am almost always the pickiest one in the group. They’ve all learned to just go with the flow. It makes it easier for everyone. I relish in the thought of “frilling” or “fluffing” something up for someone. “Paying it forward” with the feeling of love – through my gift of laughter and service. My BFFs all swear they like me because I am special this way. I always try my best to please!

If you really are against people like me being around or in your space, I would travel cautiously. I don’t always carry my “PASSERBY BEWARE” sign, and I would dread to accidentally make you smile, or even worse, laugh out loud! All you have to do is make eye contact with me, and you are at risk of me trying to bring a little “strangeness” to your regular ordinary day. You’re welcome!

Laugh on. Peace out!

Lisa DeMarco is a columnist for Villages-News.com.