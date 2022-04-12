82.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
type here...

Lady Lake man arrested after alleged attack on pregnant woman sends her to hospital

By Meta Minton
Harrison Paul Bijeau
Harrison Paul Bijeau

A Lady Lake man was arrested after an alleged attack on a pregnant woman prompted her to go to the hospital.

The woman, who is eight weeks pregnant, went to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital early Tuesday morning after she was attacked by 22-year-old Harrison Paul Bijeau, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She was interviewed by a deputy in the emergency room at the hospital.

She said that she and Bijeau had been in a “verbal argument” when he grabbed her by the shoulders. She pushed him away, but he grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against a wall.

The Orlando native was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and battery. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Developer is replacing Brett Hage with John Temple

A Villager running for the Florida House of Representatives claims the Developer is replacing state Rep. Brett Hage with John Temple.

Villager with sidewalk problem

A former resident of The Villages writes that the case of a woman who had to remove a sidewalk that has been in place for more than two decades is a reminder of why he no longer lives in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Does Russia need a Marshall Plan?

A Village of Sanibel resident looks at Putin’s power and the corruption in Russia and wonders if Marshall plan is needed there. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Golf cart decorated with anti-Biden stickers

A Village of Linden resident, in a Letter to the Editor, recently encountered a golf cart decorated with anti-Biden stickers.

The Villages Box Office no longer selling tickets for local theater groups

A The Villages Theater Company, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to make residents aware that The Villages Box Office is no longer selling tickets for local productions. She fears it will hurt ticket sales.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos