Lady Lake man arrested after alleged attack on pregnant woman sends her to hospital

A Lady Lake man was arrested after an alleged attack on a pregnant woman prompted her to go to the hospital.

The woman, who is eight weeks pregnant, went to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital early Tuesday morning after she was attacked by 22-year-old Harrison Paul Bijeau, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She was interviewed by a deputy in the emergency room at the hospital.

She said that she and Bijeau had been in a “verbal argument” when he grabbed her by the shoulders. She pushed him away, but he grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against a wall.

The Orlando native was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and battery. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.