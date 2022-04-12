Larry Thomas Bowen

66.4 F
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
By Staff Report
“Do What You Can Until You Can Not”

Larry T. Bowen passed away on March 21, 2022, in The Villages, Florida, after a 24-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was a talented man who decided that PD would not stop his adventures. We traveled to Europe, Africa, South America, Central America and throughout North America, and we sailed the Chesapeake Bay, Bahamas and the BVI.  We skied, sailed ice boats, wind surfed, canoed, liked to snowshoe and also enjoyed shooting skeet and sporting clays.

Larry was born in Lemoyne, PA, to the late William and Sarah Bowen (97yrs old). He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Beth Acri Bowen, sister, Marsha Shoop (Larry), niece Brenda Buckwalter (David), nephew, Greg Shoop and great nephew, Brady.

Larry graduated in 1969 from Cedar Cliff and received an Associates Degree from Shippensburg State Collage. He had a business degree and used that to start a business.

Larry owned and operated Contrad Leather in Central PA , and many of his customers, especially Carlisle and Silver Springs Flea market, have belts, wallets and rifle slings engraved with their initials.  His products were made to last for years.

Larry and Beth moved from their cabin in Enola to The Villages permanently in July 2021.  This was after 11 years of being snowbirds. We had attended the Parkinson’s Support group from the first year we were here.  Their support has been invaluable. We exercised, shared stories, and socialized while supporting each other.

His bike trip (2550 miles) across the USA in 2009, while fighting PD, raised money for Davis Phinney PD Foundation.  In 2010, he made another trip from Cocoa Beach to Key West, again with his buddy, Ed.  He continued cycling using a trike recumbent through December 2021.

He was a very talented guitar player and singer. He was part of Starky’s Strummers in The Villages.  He also participated in Acoustic Guitar groups.  In PA, he played with his friends and did the occasional open mike.

A celebration of Larry’s Life will be held at the Savannah Center in The Villages on April 24th from 6:00 – 8:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please help stop Parkinson’s. We ask that donations be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Davis Phinney Foundation or Cornerstone Hospice, who was a great help to us.  I would also like to thank the nurses at Buffalo Crossings for the wonderful care Larry received.

