Misguided motorist drives down multi-modal path in The Villages

A misguided motorist ended up driving down a multi-modal path in The Villages.

The female driver was at the wheel of a four-door sedan at about 2 p.m. Tuesday when she was spotted driving down the multi-modal path that parallels County Road 466. She was heading in the direction of Laurel Manor Recreation Center.

When she reached the large “Welcome to The Villages” sign she obviously sensed something was wrong. She rolled down a window and sought directions from a Yellowstone landscaping crew.

They got her to turn around and drive east on the multi-modal path. She rejoined normal vehicular traffic at the entrance to the Village of Bridgeport at Laurel Valley. There she made a left turn and headed west on County Road 466.

The vehicle had a Florida license plate and a handicapped placard hanging from the rear-view mirror.