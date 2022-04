Raymond J. Pinnel passed away March 28, 2022.

Ray was beloved husband of Nancy (Allen) Pinnel, and the late Janet (Kuhn) Pinnel; loving father of Donna Bratton (Doug); caring grandfather of Allison Woj (Jake), and Megan Alers (Dave); great grandfather of Adeline, Bailey, and Elle Woj and August and Andrea Alers.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ray’s name to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital.