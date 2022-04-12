The Villages District Office warns of imposter email being sent to residents

The Villages District Office has become aware of emails being sent out, inclusive of official District logos or posing as staff members, requesting donations and other financial contributions.

As a reminder, the District will never prompt residents to provide banking information, change a password or contribute funds to a charity via email. If you do receive an unexpected email requesting that you download information, click on a link or provide personal information, it is very likely a phishing attempt. Do not click on any links or documents within the email, forward the email to anyone, or reply to it. If an email looks suspicious, it’s best to delete it or mark it as spam.