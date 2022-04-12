83.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Three-vehicle accident snarls traffic on Lake Ella Road at Micro Racetrack Road

By David Towns

A three-vehicle accident Tuesday snarled traffic on Lake Ella Road at Micro Racetrack Road.

One elderly man was transported by Lake EMS from the scene of the accident which occurred at about 4:30 p.m. in the heavily traveled intersection.

An accident at the intersection of Lake Ella Road and Micro Racetrack Road snarled traffic.
An elderly man was transported from the scene of the accident by Lake EMS.
Traffic was diverted from Micro Racetrack to westbound Lake Ella Road and onto Cherry Lake Road. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Lake County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene of the accident.

A volunteer was directing traffic at the scene of the accident
A volunteer directed traffic prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

A work crew had been out at about 3 p.m. asphalt-patching holes in Lake Ella Road, a two-lane road which carries tremendous traffic diverting around The Villages.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated the crash.
The Florida Highway Patrol dispatched a trooper to investigate the accident.

