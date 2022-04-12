Three-vehicle accident snarls traffic on Lake Ella Road at Micro Racetrack Road

A three-vehicle accident Tuesday snarled traffic on Lake Ella Road at Micro Racetrack Road.

One elderly man was transported by Lake EMS from the scene of the accident which occurred at about 4:30 p.m. in the heavily traveled intersection.

Traffic was diverted from Micro Racetrack to westbound Lake Ella Road and onto Cherry Lake Road. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Lake County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene of the accident.

A volunteer directed traffic prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

A work crew had been out at about 3 p.m. asphalt-patching holes in Lake Ella Road, a two-lane road which carries tremendous traffic diverting around The Villages.

The Florida Highway Patrol dispatched a trooper to investigate the accident.