The Villages
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Trespasser arrested after climbing into woman’s car at Pilot in Wildwood

By Meta Minton
Christian Paul Jacobsen
A trespasser was arrested after climbing into a woman’s car at the Pilot Travel Center on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called to Pilot at 9:39 p.m. Monday after 51-year-old Christian Paul Jacobsen was seen standing at the west side of the building, after being told “several times” to leave the property. A deputy told Jacobsen he needed to leave.

However, Jacobsen walked to the rear of the building and entered the store through the truck driver entrance. The deputy told Jacobsen to leave and he cooperated and walked out. Jacobsen went to the nearby 75 Chrome Shop parking lot. Jacobsen then walked back to Pilot and got into a Pilot employee’s blue Chevrolet. She said Jacobsen did not have permission to be in her vehicle. She verified that nothing had been taken from the vehicle.

Jacobsen was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.

