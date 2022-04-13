Bicyclists from The Villages join in plea regarding historic road in Sumter County

After hearing an outpouring of opposition, Sumter County commissioners voted 3-1 Tuesday night to put the brakes on the proposed road closure of part of County Road 246 south of County Road 475 in Oxford.

They voted to defer action on the plan suggested by the Hughes family, owners of the 1,500-acre Long Hammock Ranch III, for further study.

A pair of attorneys debated the plan’s pros and cons while members of the Nichols Cemetery Association adamantly opposed it.

Following a public hearing, Commissioner Garry Breeden moved to delay approval of the proposed road closure because too many issues were unclear.

But Commissioner Doug Gilpin disagreed, saying there was “no legal reason not to move forward.”

County Chairman Craig Estep and Commissioner Roberta Ulrich joined Breeden in the deferral motion.

Representing the Hughes family, Ocala attorney Robert Batsel said the county road is poorly maintained and the family, which also operates a construction business, planned to rebuild it as a private road and offer easements to members of the Watson family, who also own property along it.

Batsel said the Nichols Cemetery would remain accessible because the south portion of the road would remain open.

Orlando attorney Tom Callan, representing the Watsons, said vacating the road would prompt lawsuits because two 1980s court cases resulted in orders for the county to maintain it.

He said Sumter County code prohibits road closures if any property owners along the route oppose it, adding that the county has no authority to impose easements.

County Attorney Jennifer Rey said a portion of the road could be closed where the Hughes family owns property on both sides.

Closure opponents said the road has a long history and once was part of a pioneer trail.

Richard Nichols said closing the road would hurt the cemetery established by his family in 1880.

“The irony and audacity of this petition is astounding,” said Annette Nichols Coniglio.

Annette’s husband, John, said the county received 176 responses opposing the road closure.

Bill Parker, president of the Sumter Landing Bicycle Club, said bicyclists often used the road as a safer way to get to the facilities at Nichols Cemetery on 50-mile rides. He said they stopped using it due to its poor condition and now must use CR 475, which has more traffic.

“It’s safer for my riders,” he said of CR 246.

Rodney Blaine Fort said closing the road would destroy a lot of his memories including when a man once killed a bear along the road with a barrel stick.