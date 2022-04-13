Several times last week, the House Democrat majority blocked Republicans’ attempts to force a vote on legislation that would require President Biden to enforce Title 42 at our southern border.

President Biden recently extended the COVID-19 National Emergency Declaration beyond March.

So, while his administration continues to force individuals and toddlers to mask-up on airplanes, supports states that are making our school children wear masks in the class and some outside, President Biden is failing to stop individuals from illegally flooding across our border.

We are also urging Democrats who believe in national security to sign a discharge petition that would force a vote on this bill.

Encouragingly, several Democrat members in the U.S. Senate have joined Republicans’ in urging the President to enforce Title 42. I will keep advocating for and supporting policies and legislation that secures our borders. With Nancy Pelosi and Democrats in control of the House, we cannot issue subpoenas or force the hand of the Administration on these deplorable and failed policies. Hopefully, next year Republicans will be in majority and thus have control of the oversight tools to hold the Biden Administration accountable.

This is one of my top priorities and I will continue working to prohibit this lawless administration from continuing these actions.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.