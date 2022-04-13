83 F
The Villages
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Coleman man nabbed with THC concentrate at 7-Eleven in Wildwood

By Meta Minton
Caleb Blanton Childers
A Coleman man was nabbed with THC concentrate at a 7-Eleven in Wildwood.

Caleb Blanton Childers, 35, was driving a red 2014 Lincoln MKS in the wee hours Wednesday morning when an officer noticed the vehicle had an expired registration, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven at the intersection of State Road 44 and U.S. 301. When the officer approached the vehicle, the odor of marijuana was detected.

Childers was found to be in possession of less than 20 grams of green, leafy marijuana as well as a yellowish wax-like substance which tested positive for THC concentrate.

Childers was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana and a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,000 bond.

