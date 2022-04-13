Let’s not limit the nice walking paths to the south end of The Villages

To the Editor:

I believe the Lake Miona Walking Trail will be an excellent use of funds for this area.

The lake is beautiful, but currently you can only see a small portion of the lakes and the preserve. The current path there now is about the only means to walk any where close on this side of The Villages. So many people daily visit Lake Miona it would be utilized continually!

Let’s not only develop the nice paths for the south end but continue to improve the older section too!

Norma Wallis

Village of Virginia Trace