Marvin Carl Morris went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

He was 78 years old and passed away after falling ill with cancer. Marvin was born in Richmond, VA and retired from Nabisco after 32 years as a machinist. He also served in the U.S. Army from 1966 until 1969. He loved music throughout his life and played bass for several country and bluegrass bands.

Marvin and his wife Linda Sue moved to The Villages in 2007. He was actively involved in his church, Immanuel Baptist, where he oversaw the maintenance and care of the property.

He is survived by his wife, Sue, of 58 years; one son, Kevin, and daughter-in-law Helen; and one daughter, Amy, and son-in-law Scott Pressley.

Funeral services for Mr. Morris will be held at Immanuel Baptist Church on April 14, 2022 at 1 PM. Interment will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL with military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Immanuel Baptist Church or the American Brain Tumor Association.