Nightmare on New York City subway

To the Editor:

It was like any other day here in NYC.

You pay your fare , find a chair, wear your mask so you won’t breath in any bad air. You begin to text on your phone and you’re all alone. Instead this happen out of nowhere. Smoke filled the air and shots were fired creating a nightmare for passengers to remember for the rest of their life.

A train car quickly turned into a gas chamber , doors lock, no cops, gun shots, bodies drop, the shooter got off at the next stop.

Kenneth Beverly

Rosedale, New York