Split ARC denies Villager’s second request to remove problematic tree

The Architectural Review Committee has denied a Villager’s request to remove a problematic tree.

The tree is located at the home of William Payne at 2868 Manor Downs in the Village of Belvedere. He made a second attempt Wednesday to seek the blessing of the ARC for the removal of the tree.

The tree is 17 years old. It was there when he bought the house in 2005 for $307,200. It was planted by the Developer.

In his ARC application for the removal of the tree, he points out that the tree is six feet from the property line, which is where his neighbor’s water control box is located.

He also complained that the tree is, “Difficult and expensive to try to keep it trimmed back.” Payne added that he fears that the future growth of the tree will potentially cause problems for his property as well as the property of his neighbor.

“I moved from up north and had no knowledge or experience regarding live oak trees and assumed the builder knew what he was doing,” he wrote in his application.

The committee was split in its opinion of the tree and the application for its removal.

“I don’t see anything to change our minds on this. They don’t like the tree. They claim that eventually it will cause damage,” said ARC member Nancy King.

However, ARC member Lee Clarke said she was sympathetic to the plea about the proximity of the tree to the neighbor’s water control box.

The ARC voted six to four to deny Payne’s request.

After the vote, ARC member Richard Belles asked about a 2019 measure signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis. That law removed local control over tree removal.

Mark Brionez, an attorney advising the ARC, noted that the homeowner could obtain an arborist’s report and if the arborist indicated the tree should be removed, the homeowner could do that and not need the blessing of the ARC. It is not clear whether the homeowner, who was not present at Wednesday’s meeting, understood it was an option.