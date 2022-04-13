Villagers heading back to civics class after cutting deal in voter fraud cases

Two Villagers are heading back to civics class after both men cut deals to avoid more serious punishment in voter fraud cases.

Jay Richard Ketcik, 63, who lives at 5564 Henry Loop in the Village of Monarch Grove, was charged with voter fraud in connection with the 2020 presidential election. The Manistique, Mich. native cast a ballot in Florida by mail on Oct. 13, 2020. He also cast a second ballot in Michigan via absentee ballot, according to an arrest report. He is a registered Republican.

Ketcik has cut a deal to enter into a pre-trial intervention program which requires him to attend an adult civics class and earn a grade of C or better. The “We the People; the Citizen and the Constitution Class,” will meet for two hours per week for 12 weeks. He must pay for the cost of enrolling in the class. He was also ordered to pay $400 in court and prosecution costs.

In addition, he conceded that “the first step in rehabilitation is to the admission of his wrongdoing.”

Charles Franklin Barnes, 64, who lives in the Callahan Villas in the Village of Osceola Hills, will be signing up for the same civics class. He has obtained a carbon copy of the pre-trial intervention deal as Ketcik.

Barnes’ primary address is in Milford, Conn. He has also been accused of casting more than one ballot in the 2020 election. He was registered with No Party Affiliation.

If both men successfully complete the class, the criminal charges will be dropped.

Voter fraud cases are pending against two other Villagers:

• Joan Halstead, 72, of the Village of Palo Alto is facing a felony charge of voter fraud. A document on file in Sumter County Court indicates she cast a 2020 general election ballot on Oct. 20, 2020 in person in Sumter County. She also cast a second ballot in New York by absentee. She is a registered Republican. A motion hearing in her case is set for May 11 in Sumter County Court.

• John Rider, 61, a resident of the Village of Virginia Trace, cast his ballot in person during early voting Oct. 28, 2020 in Sumter County. He also cast an absentee ballot in New York, according to an arrest document. Rider and his wife Carol purchased their home in 2019 at 904 Moses Loop in The Villages. He is registered as a voter with No Party Affiliation in Sumter County. He was arrested in December in Brevard County. His case is scheduled for a conference May 17, also in Sumter County Court.