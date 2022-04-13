78.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Villagers opening all-electric bike store this weekend at Trailwinds Village in Wildwood

By Staff Report

The first all-electric bicycle shop in The Villages and Wildwood communities will have its grand opening this weekend.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Pedego Trailwinds Village – owned by Jeff and Sharon Farnham of The Villages – is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Pedego Trailwinds Village – owned by Jeff and Sharon Farnham of The Villages – is scheduled for 10 a.m. The store is located at 5806 Seven Mile Drive, #106, in Wildwood.

The event is being held in conjunction with the Pedego Palooza tour that is circling the United States. It will include a group ride, food, live music, games, contests, raffles, prizes, and pictures. Don DiCostanzo, president and CEO of Pedego Electric Bikes, will be on hand to offer a few remarks and assist with the ribbon-cutting.

Pedego was established in 2008 and a leader ebike development and safety.  Pedego Trailwinds Village has a large quantity of in-stock bikes. Pedego offers a five-year warranty and specialized in-house service for bikes.

The store will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

