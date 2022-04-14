CDD 10 supervisors rip chairman over changing vote on Lake Miona Walking Trail

Community Development District 10 supervisors ripped their chairman Thursday afternoon after failing to carry forward their wishes in a vote on the Lake Miona Walking Trail.

CDD 10 Chairman Don Wiley, who also chairs the Project Wide Advisory Committee, earlier this week voted in favor of the $730,000 walking path that will be seven-tenths of a mile long.

Last month, CDD 10 supervisors unanimously blasted the trail project and indicated to Wiley they were not in favor of spending the money.

In the PWAC meeting held Monday morning, CDD 11 Supervisor Don Brozick cast the lone vote against the Lake Miona Walking Trail. He cited direction from his board, which also unanimously opposed the expenditure.

“I don’t like the position you put the board in. You put us in a very bad position when you go up there and change your mind,” said CDD 10 Supervisor Steve Bova, pointedly addressing Wiley during the CDD 10 board meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Wiley, who recently announced his candidacy for the Sumter County Commission, attempted to defend himself by pointing out numerous residents showed up at Monday’s PWAC meeting in support of the walking trail.

“The overall response from the residents was positive toward the project. It came down to the residents,” Wiley said.

CDD 10 Supervisor Christine Bradshaw said Wiley’s reaction to the residents that showed up at Monday’s PWAC meeting was “short sighted.” She added that most of the people who attended the meeting were from the Lake Miona area.

“Of course they are going to be in favor of a walking path that is within a half mile of them,” Bradshaw said.

She added that Wiley’s vote did not reflect the opinion of the residents of CDD 10, which includes the Village of Hillsborough, Village of Antrim Dells, the Village of Collier, the Village of Dunedin, the Alden Bungalows, the Village of LaBelle and the Village of Osceola Hills.

Bova charged it was not the first time Wiley has defied the wishes of his fellow CDD 10 board supervisors.

He reminded Wiley of the board’s desire to light the sign at the Hillsborough pool and postal station at night. Bova originally raised the issue last year as a safety concern.

“This is the second time you have gone against the board’s wishes,” Bova said.

He went on to ask that the minutes of the March CDD 10 meeting be tabled rather than approved, because he felt those meeting minutes did not adequately reflect the depth of his objection to the Lake Miona Walking Trail.