CDD 7 attorney contends residents being overbilled for PWAC costs

An attorney for Community Development District 7 indicated on Thursday that residents are being overbilled for their contributions to the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

PWAC includes community development districts in The Villages south of County Road 466 and allows them to share infrastructure costs as well as enjoy economies of scale. CDD 7 includes the villages of Duval, Hadley, Hemingway and Bonita.

Attorney Michael Eckert, who has been hired independently to represent CDD 7, said his research has revealed that residents are being overbilled by perhaps 25 to 30 percent for their share of PWAC costs.

“It’s significant that the residents are being overbilled. The more the residents have to pay, the less the commercial districts have to pay,” Eckert said.

Attorney Kevin Stone, who represents the Sumter Landing Community Development District and the Brownwood Community Development District, accepted an invitation to speak at Thursday’s meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

“To say you are being overbilled is only true to the extent that other districts are also being overbilled,” Stone told the CDD 7 board.

Stone suggested that the commercial districts are “overbilled too” due to the methodology of assessable acreage.

Supervisor Steve Lapp said the introduction of apartments upset the assessable acreage formula.

“These documents were put together when we had villas, ranch houses, designer homes and premier homes. They were all single-family homes. Things have changed. We should go to an ‘occupiable unit.’ Then the people in the apartments would have to pay their fair share,” Lapp said.

The Lofts at Brownwood are located in Community Development District 9.

CDD 7 Chairman Jerry Vicenti pointed out that Sumter Landing is paying less than 1 percent as its share of PWAC’s budget. Brownwood is paying 2 percent and CDD 7 is paying 9 percent toward the PWAC budget.

“The goal of this is the Developer paying his fair share,” Vicenti said.