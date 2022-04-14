83.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, April 14, 2022
type here...

CDD 7 attorney contends residents being overbilled for PWAC costs

By Meta Minton

An attorney for Community Development District 7 indicated on Thursday that residents are being overbilled for their contributions to the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

PWAC includes community development districts in The Villages south of County Road 466 and allows them to share infrastructure costs as well as enjoy economies of scale. CDD 7 includes the villages of Duval, Hadley, Hemingway and Bonita.

Attorney Michael Eckert, who has been hired independently to represent CDD 7, said his research has revealed that residents are being overbilled by perhaps 25 to 30 percent for their share of PWAC costs.

“It’s significant that the residents are being overbilled. The more the residents have to pay, the less the commercial districts have to pay,” Eckert said.

Attorney Kevin Stone, who represents the Sumter Landing Community Development District and the Brownwood Community Development District, accepted an invitation to speak at Thursday’s meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

“To say you are being overbilled is only true to the extent that other districts are also being overbilled,” Stone told the CDD 7 board.

Stone suggested that the commercial districts are “overbilled too” due to the methodology of assessable acreage.

Supervisor Steve Lapp said the introduction of apartments upset the assessable acreage formula.

“These documents were put together when we had villas, ranch houses, designer homes and premier homes. They were all single-family homes. Things have changed. We should go to an ‘occupiable unit.’ Then the people in the apartments would have to pay their fair share,” Lapp said.

The Lofts at Brownwood are located in Community Development District 9.

CDD 7 Chairman Jerry Vicenti pointed out that Sumter Landing is paying less than 1 percent as its share of PWAC’s budget. Brownwood is paying 2 percent and CDD 7 is paying 9 percent toward the PWAC budget.

“The goal of this is the Developer paying his fair share,” Vicenti said.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Proud of Sumter County Board of Commissioners

A Wildwood resident, writing in a Letter to the Editor, says that democracy was on “full display” this week when the Sumter County Commission made an important decision.

Who really wants to restrict voter rights?

A Village of Bonita resident weighs in on the controversial topic of voter rights in Sumter County. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Democrats have a nightmare on their hands

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that the Democrats have a nightmare on their hands.

Let’s not limit the nice walking paths to the south end of The Villages

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is excited about the Lake Miona Walking Trail and contends nice paths should not be limited to the south end of The Villages.

Nightmare on New York City subway

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from New York offers his impression of the smoky subway shooting.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos