Thursday, April 14, 2022
CDD 9 delays decision on forgiving $5,350 in fines at home in deed compliance case

By Meta Minton

The Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors has delayed a decision on forgiving $5,350 in fines at a home in a deed compliance case.

The home at 828 Journey Lane in the Village of Sanibel was the subject of a public hearing last year in front of the CDD 9 board. The home was owned by a Massachusetts couple. She died later that year.

The home at 828 Journey Lane in the Village of Sanibel recently sold for a nearly $200,000 profit.

The CDD 9 board had been scheduled to vote Thursday on a decision to forgive $5,350 in fines at the home. However, the board decided to delay the decision.

Last week, the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors refused to forgive a $5,200 fine at a home in the Village of Belle Aire. Supervisors complained the home had been “flipped” for a huge profit while the fines were ignored. CDD 3 Supervisor Gail Lazenby said that residents had complained that they might as well ignore the deed compliance rules if fines are levied and ultimately forgiven.

In the CDD 9 case, the Massachusetts couple bought the home in 2013 for $247,300. The home was sold this past October for $437,000.

