Democrats have a nightmare on their hands

To the Editor:
As if Democrats don’t have enough to worry about with Joe Biden and family corruption, here’s a new nightmare: Special Counsel John Durham. Hillary doesn’t sleep well these days.
Sheila Bara
Village of Tall Trees
