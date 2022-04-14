75.9 F
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Democrats have a nightmare on their hands

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

As if Democrats don’t have enough to worry about with Joe Biden and family corruption, here’s a new nightmare: Special Counsel John Durham. Hillary doesn’t sleep well these days.

Sheila Bara
Village of Tall Trees

 

