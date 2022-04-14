81.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Postal station parking lots will be sealed and striped this month

By Staff Report

Three postal station parking lots in The Villages will be sealed and striped later this month.

The work will be performed April 27 through April 29 at:

Hacienda Hills Postal Station

  • El Santiago Postal Station
  • De La Vista Postal Station

