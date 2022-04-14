81.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Proud of Sumter County Board of Commissioners

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am proud of the Sumter County Board of Commissioners for voting to take Reverse One Sumter off of the November ballot at last night’s commission meeting. During public comment, Mr. Oren Miller asked the commissioners why they wouldn’t allow democracy to work. Well, that’s exactly what they did. The reason petitions are required for measures like this to be put on the ballot is to give the voters control and not be held to the political agendas and whims of those who sit on the board.
It was voted by a majority to put it on in the first place. When new commissioners sat on the board, it was voted unanimously to take it off.
That’s why petitions are required and that’s why they work. It gives the power to the voter and not a majority of sitting commissioners.
Democracy was on full display Tuesday night.

Lisa Johnson
Wildwood

 

