Thursday, April 14, 2022
Suspect arrested after allegedly attempting to access dead man’s bank account in Lady Lake

By Meta Minton
Luther Bernard Brinson
Luther Bernard Brinson

A suspect has been arrested after allegedly attempting to access a dead man’s bank account in Lady Lake.

Luther Bernard Brinson, 57, of Madison, was arrested Tuesday on Lake County warrants charging him with grand theft and forgery.

Brinson went to the drive-through lane at United Southern Bank in Lady Lake on March 31 and presented an $1,800 check to cash, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. A check by the teller revealed the account from which the check was drawn had been closed and the account holder had died on Jan. 9.  Brinson drove away and did not cash the check. He was captured on the bank’s surveillance system. When he was questioned by police, Brinson claimed he had worked for the dead account holder.

Brinson was being held at the Madison County Jail at the time he was taken into custody by Lake County deputies. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $4,000 bond.

