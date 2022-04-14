70 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, April 14, 2022
type here...

Villager jailed without bond after violating probation in golf cart DUI case

By Meta Minton
Janis Withrow Kampka
Janis Withrow Kampka

A 71-year-old Villager has been jailed without bond after violating her probation in a golf cart drunk driving case.

Janis Withrow Kampka, who lives at 3840 Fairfield St. in the Village of Glenbrook, this past October was placed on probation for one year, lost her driver’s license for one month and was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

The St. Petersburg native was arrested July 23, 2021 after Sumter County sheriff’s deputes were called to Citizens First Bank at Southern Trace Plaza when a caller reported a “suspicious person.” A deputy arrived at the bank and found Kampka in the golf cart with its keys in the ignition. It appeared Kampka had been drinking and her movements were “very slow and seemed lethargic,” according to an arrest report. Kampka agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but she was unsteady on her feet and “almost fell several times,” the report said. She provided breath samples that registered .149 and .153 blood alcohol content.

Kampka had been ticketed Jan. 21, 2021 on an open container charge after she was found to have a cup of wine in her lap in her golf cart at CVS on County Road 466 in The Villages. She paid a $166 fine.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Let’s not limit the nice walking paths to the south end of The Villages

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is excited about the Lake Miona Walking Trail and contends nice paths should not be limited to the south end of The Villages.

Nightmare on New York City subway

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from New York offers his impression of the smoky subway shooting.

The Developer is replacing Brett Hage with John Temple

A Villager running for the Florida House of Representatives claims the Developer is replacing state Rep. Brett Hage with John Temple.

Villager with sidewalk problem

A former resident of The Villages writes that the case of a woman who has to remove a sidewalk that has been in place for more than two decades is a reminder of why he no longer lives in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Does Russia need a Marshall Plan?

A Village of Sanibel resident looks at Putin’s power and the corruption in Russia and wonders if Marshall plan is needed there. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos