Villager jailed without bond after violating probation in golf cart DUI case

A 71-year-old Villager has been jailed without bond after violating her probation in a golf cart drunk driving case.

Janis Withrow Kampka, who lives at 3840 Fairfield St. in the Village of Glenbrook, this past October was placed on probation for one year, lost her driver’s license for one month and was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

The St. Petersburg native was arrested July 23, 2021 after Sumter County sheriff’s deputes were called to Citizens First Bank at Southern Trace Plaza when a caller reported a “suspicious person.” A deputy arrived at the bank and found Kampka in the golf cart with its keys in the ignition. It appeared Kampka had been drinking and her movements were “very slow and seemed lethargic,” according to an arrest report. Kampka agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but she was unsteady on her feet and “almost fell several times,” the report said. She provided breath samples that registered .149 and .153 blood alcohol content.

Kampka had been ticketed Jan. 21, 2021 on an open container charge after she was found to have a cup of wine in her lap in her golf cart at CVS on County Road 466 in The Villages. She paid a $166 fine.