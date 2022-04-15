CDD 6 to prepare resolution in step toward legal action against CDD 7

The Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors on Friday agreed to move forward with a resolution that could ignite legal action against Community Development District 7.

CDD 6 Board Chairman John Calandro said that his district suffered a $236,000 hit to the budget because of CDD 7’s decision not to vote in favor of the creation of a second Project Wide Advisory Committee, for community development districts south of State Road 44. The creation of a PWAC 2 could have provided substantial savings for CDDs remaining in the original PWAC. District officials last year provided figures that estimated CDDs south of County Road 466 suffered a hit of about $1 million due CDD 7’s failure to sign onto the PWAC II agreement.

“We have an obligation to move forward on behalf of the residents of District 6,” Calandro said.

The resolution would be the first step toward possible legal proceedings against CDD 7.

James Dicus of the Village of Virginia Trace questioned the wisdom of CDD 6 potentially going alone in the unprecedented legal battle.

“Maybe we should let a higher power take care of this, rather than one district suing another district,” Dicus said.

CDD 6 Supervisor Linda Grzesik appeared to share the concern and suggested it might be beneficial to recruit fellow CDDs into the potential legal battle. She inquired as to when other CDDs might be informed of CDD 6’s action.

“After the resolution is passed next month,” Chairman Calandro said.

Villages in CDD 6 are Amelia, Bridgeport at Lake Miona, Bridgeport at Lake Sumter, Bridgeport at Miona Shores, Mallory Square, Virginia Trace, Sabal Chase and Tall Trees as well as the Edgewater Bungalows and Lakeshore Cottages.

CDD 7 includes the villages of Bonita, Duval, Hemingway and Hadley.