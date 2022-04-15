First Wives Advocacy Group urging DeSantis to veto bill on child custody and alimony

To the Editor:

The First Wives Advocacy Group is urging Gov. DeSantis to veto a bill that changes the way Florida judges settle custody and alimony cases.

The grassroots moms’ group, which advocates for divorced Florida mothers, warns that SB 1796 would harm children by weakening mothers’ rights to protect them. They fear the previously-vetoed legislation would expose battered spouses and their children to further abuse and danger.

Among other measures, the bill would place a greater burden of proof of danger on parents seeking more than 50/50 custody.

According to a conservative estimate by experts, more than 58,000 children a year are ordered into unsupervised contact with physically or sexually abusive parents following divorce in the United States. This is over twice the yearly rate of new cases of childhood cancer.

Disguised as a civil rights initiative, this bill is another insidious attack to destroy the American family from within our very own Florida Legislature. It’s also clearly in opposition to the express principles of the Republican Party platform. It’s out of step with Governor DeSantis’ agenda of protecting Florida’s children and families.”

Today, we appeal as mothers from across the state of Florida for Gov. DeSantis to Veto SB 1796.

Jan Killilea, Advocate

First Wives Advocacy Group