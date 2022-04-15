Frank Murphy Halley II (nickname “Hap”) passed away April 9th, 2022. Just days after his prior wife Eulah passed a year earlier and a few days shy of what would have been his 95th birthday.

Hap was a WWII Navy veteran and owned his own businesses after discharge. He loved to golf, fish, bowl, play billiards, ping-pong, poker and board games.

He made friends easily and enjoyed teaching others. He had 2 wonderful marriages, one 41 years and one 30 years. Nothing in the world is more important to Hap than family, friends, making people laugh, and helping whenever he could.

Hap was preceded in death by 2 former wives (Rita Cassidy Halley and Eulah Frisby McKenzie Halley) and 2 daughters Debra and Christine.

Hap is survived by son Frank “Murf” and wife Vicki and family, daughter Jan Banks and husband Scott and family, step children Brenda Kroll and Don McKenzie; 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

There will be a visitation at the Lady Lake Chapel of Beyers Funeral Home on Monday April 18, 2022 from 9:30 – 10:30am followed by a service at 10:30am and burial with military honors at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at 1pm.