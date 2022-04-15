83.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, April 15, 2022
type here...

Glenview tennis team runner-up in sectional tourney

By Staff Report

A Villages team from Glenview Tennis Center placed second in the USTA Adult 65 and Over 7.0 Men’s Sectional Championship held in Orlando last weekend.

IMG 0091
A team of Villagers representing Glenview Tennis Center recently finished second in the USTA Adult 65 and Over 7.0 Men’s Sectional Championship. Front row (from left): Dave O’Steen, Bob Kluemper, Mike James (Captain), Bob Anglace, Tim Puckett. Back row (from left): John Ulrich, Mark Davis, Steve Cohen, Blake Gall, George Borlase, Jerry Johnson. Missing from the photo was Carlos Munoz.

The team was part of the USTA men’s competitive tennis league representing USTA Florida, Region 2 – Marion County. The league consisted of three (3) teams:  Fort King Tennis Center (Ocala) and two (2) teams from Glenview.  The Villages (James) team won the league with a 7-1 record, which qualified them for the Sectional Championships.

In the Sectional Championships there were six (6) teams from various USTA Florida regions.  The teams competing were Broward, Collier, Duvall, Hillsborough, Pinellas and The Villages (Marion).  Each team competed in a partial round-robin by random draw the first two days.  The two teams with the best records then played in the final.  Collier and The Villages were both 4-0 after two days of competition and were in the finals.  The final was extremely close with two of the three matches decided by a third set, 10-point tie-breaker.

The Villages unfortunately came up a little short and Collier from Naples won the Sectional Championship.

A team of Villagers representing Glenview Tennis Center recently finished second in the USTA Adult 65 and Over 7.0 Men’s Sectional Championship. Front row (from left):  Dave O’Steen, Bob Kluemper, Mike James (Captain), Bob Anglace, Tim Puckett.  Back row (from left):  John Ulrich, Mark Davis, Steve Cohen, Blake Gall, George Borlase, Jerry Johnson.  Missing from the photo was Carlos Munoz.

Share your news of sports accomplishments with us at [email protected]

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Rick Scott is the wealthiest person in Congress

If Rick Scott is the wealthiest person in Congress, why does he want to raise taxes on the rest of us? That question is posed in a Letter to th Editor.

First Wives Advocacy Group urging DeSantis to veto bill on child custody and alimony

The First Wives Advocacy Group is urging Gov. DeSantis to veto a bill that changes the way Florida judges settle custody and alimony cases.

Proud of Sumter County Board of Commissioners

A Wildwood resident, writing in a Letter to the Editor, says that democracy was on “full display” this week when the Sumter County Commission made an important decision.

Who really wants to restrict voter rights?

A Village of Bonita resident weighs in on the controversial topic of voter rights in Sumter County. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Democrats have a nightmare on their hands

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that the Democrats have a nightmare on their hands.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos