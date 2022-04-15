Glenview tennis team runner-up in sectional tourney

A Villages team from Glenview Tennis Center placed second in the USTA Adult 65 and Over 7.0 Men’s Sectional Championship held in Orlando last weekend.

The team was part of the USTA men’s competitive tennis league representing USTA Florida, Region 2 – Marion County. The league consisted of three (3) teams: Fort King Tennis Center (Ocala) and two (2) teams from Glenview. The Villages (James) team won the league with a 7-1 record, which qualified them for the Sectional Championships.

In the Sectional Championships there were six (6) teams from various USTA Florida regions. The teams competing were Broward, Collier, Duvall, Hillsborough, Pinellas and The Villages (Marion). Each team competed in a partial round-robin by random draw the first two days. The two teams with the best records then played in the final. Collier and The Villages were both 4-0 after two days of competition and were in the finals. The final was extremely close with two of the three matches decided by a third set, 10-point tie-breaker.

The Villages unfortunately came up a little short and Collier from Naples won the Sectional Championship.

A team of Villagers representing Glenview Tennis Center recently finished second in the USTA Adult 65 and Over 7.0 Men’s Sectional Championship. Front row (from left): Dave O’Steen, Bob Kluemper, Mike James (Captain), Bob Anglace, Tim Puckett. Back row (from left): John Ulrich, Mark Davis, Steve Cohen, Blake Gall, George Borlase, Jerry Johnson. Missing from the photo was Carlos Munoz.

