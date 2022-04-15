83.1 F
The Villages
Friday, April 15, 2022
Lady Lake woman with suspended Va. license arrested with meth

By Meta Minton
Dreama Mae Charles
Dreama Mae Charles

A Lady Lake woman with a suspended Virginia license was arrested with methamphetamine.

Dreama Mae Charles, 39, was driving a gray Ford passenger car at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Grays Airport Road when she was pulled over for failing to come to a complete stop at a stop sign, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

A check revealed that Charles’ Virginia driver’s license had been revoked for “DUI related charges,” the report said. A syringe was found in her purse and she told the deputy that she “uses it to inject herself rectally with methamphetamine.” A substance believed to be methamphetamine was also found in her purse.

Charles was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $13,000 bond.

