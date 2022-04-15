Leslie “Bob” Glancy, age 80, passed peacefully on April 9, 2022 in Lady Lake, FL.

Bob is survived by his wife, Betty of The Villages, FL; his sons, Bobby of Lodi, OH; JC of Austin, TX; sisters Madeline Dusky, Deborah Glancy, Linda McWeeny; his brother Ed Glancy; Grandchildren Ted Glancy, and Lydia Glancy, and great grandson, Soren Glancy.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard & Edna of Cleveland, OH; Sisters, Vivian Riggio, Betty Narges, Barbara Ann Glancy; Brothers, Jack Glancy, and Howard Glancy.

Bob was born on August 30, 1941 in Cleveland, OH. He enlisted in the Navy in 1959 and was honorably discharged. After serving in the Navy he became a piledriver in 1963 and has been a member of the Millwright and Piledriver Local 1090 for 58 years. After his career in piledriving he became a builder and real estate investor.

Bob was a great family man and a loving father, his family & friends will always remember him for his funny stories, jokes and generosity. He loved coffee, playing Jeopardy, and eating ice cream.

A celebration of his life will be this Summer in Ohio at a later date.

Donations can be sent to the Disabled American Veterans online by visiting DAV.org or by mail. Please make any donations in the memory of Leslie Glancy.