Ludlow again!

Every so often, somebody will demand to know what Ludwig the yellow rubber ducky is doing now. I am not certain why some people are so nebby. However, right now, Ludwig is behaving himself – I think. For those who came in late Ludlow does not like being yellow. He wants to be a more festive color and has tried ruses to become red or green. None have worked, but Ludwig kept trying even though all sorts of people including Santa Claus have told him that rubber duckies are yellow and he should get used to it. Ludwig is trying to get used to the idea, and his better half, Bathsheba, is very proud of him.

Unfortunately, we have entered another festive season and Ludlow’s will is weakening. Ludwig has noticed all the ads with colored Easter eggs. There are many colors that he would like to be if only he could. Ludwig has reasoned that ducks lay eggs. Thus, if eggs can be colored, then ducks should be able to be colored as well, especially rubber duckies. The problem lies in the fact that there seems no way for him to become a fascinating color. Nevertheless, it must be recalled that Ludlow does not give up easily. He once spent a couple of nights in a frozen river in Canada before Rudolph rescued him.

Ludlow looked around as best a rubber ducky can and noticed his son, Ludwig. Where Ludwig came from is a mystery, which only Ludlow and Bathsheba know. I am certain that the answer is not in any school books, but there sits Ludwig anyway. Ludwig does not care, if he is yellow. Actually, he thinks the color is pretty neat. What Ludwig craves is adventure. He has had one where he was almost in a cartoon movie, and was flown to the northern part of the state by a near sighted eagle. He worked his way back home and everyone was happy. It was a good adventure which he enjoyed. Ludlow was aware of this so he decided to seek Ludwig’s help. He was certain that the two of them could come up with a

plan!

Ludwig was willing to help although he didn’t think it would really be much of an adventure, but he decided that he would try to help the old ducky out. They both were aware that the eggs were colored on the kitchen counter. The problem was how to get down there and end up being colored. Ludwig did not want to be colored, but he decided that it would be an adventure even if a small one. The two of them were on a high counter overlooking the egg coloring area.

Ludlow said “hey we are rubber duckies, I bet if we fall on the floor, we could bounce up and land in one of the coloring cups”. Just then, the cat who was sleeping behind them gave Ludwig a push. He hit the floor and bounced up on the counter. He did not land in a cup, but tipped the cup enough so that he ended up with a red head. Ludwig did not like that. However, the mother saw what happened, and exclaimed, “you are just like Ludlow, I bet you were trying to turn red”. Ludwig was not, and he was happy when the mother wiped the red off his head. Ludlow saw what was happening just as the cat swatted him. He landed with a big bounce and ended up right in the middle of a cup. Ludlow was deliriously happy. He floated around in the cup certain that he was now a divinely colored rubber ducky. Then, the mother came up and said “Sorry, Ludlow we haven’t put any coloring in that cup yet.”

Poor Ludlow!

Barry Evans is a columnist for Villages-News.com