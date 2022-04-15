83.1 F
The Villages
Friday, April 15, 2022
Son accused of stealing $3,000 from mother's safe while she was at church

By Meta Minton
Jonathan Ryan Cuppels
Jonathan Ryan Cuppels

A convicted golf cart thief has been accused of stealing $3,000 from his mother’s safe while she was at church.

Jonathan Ryan Cuppels, 36, of Fruitland Park, was arrested Thursday by Fruitland Park police on charges of grand theft and criminal mischief after allegedly using a power drill to try to break into a safe at the home of his mother. When the drill failed to yield entry to the safe, Cuppels picked up a hammer and banged away at the safe until it opened. He took $3,000 in cash from the safe, according to arrest report. Cuppels reportedly told a witness, he “wasn’t going to be controlled anymore.”

The mother contacted police and reported the theft on Wednesday.

Cuppels “borrowed” a vehicle and drove to Georgia. He abandoned the vehicle in Georgia and called his mother to pick him up. When they returned to Fruitland Park, police pulled over her vehicle and took Cuppels into custody. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on charges of grand theft and criminal mischief.

In 2018, Cuppels was arrested in the theft of a golf cart from the Comfort Inn Suites in The Villages that had been rented by a visitor from Wisconsin. He pleaded no contest in the case and was sentenced to 120 days in jail.

