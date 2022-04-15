Supply chain problem prolongs closure of Eisenhower sports pool

A supply chain problem has prolonged the closure of the Eisenhower Recreation Center sports pool.

The swimming pool has been closed since April 11 due a problem with the pump.

Community Development District 10 Supervisor Steve Bova inquired about the closure during the board meeting on Thursday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Bruce Brown of District Property Management blamed a pump failure and the inability to find spare parts due to the supply chain issues.

Bova asked if spare pumps and parts are kept in stock in The Villages.

“We typically do have spares, but it’s taking an extremely long time due to the supply chain issues,” Brown said.

Bova noted that heavy users of the pool, particularly water volleyball enthusiasts, have been disappointed by the prolonged closure of the pool.