Villager campaigning for county commission complains about Community Watch ‘harassment’

A Villager campaigning for a seat on the Sumter County Commission has complained about Community Watch’s enforcement of rules governing politicking at postal stations.

Candidate Reed Panos spoke out on his recent treatment at the hands of Community Watch as he attempts to gather signatures to put his name on the ballot in the District 1 race.

Panos raised the issue at Friday morning’s Community Development District 5 meeting. He is a member of the CDD 5 board of supervisors.

The Village of Sunset Pointe resident described his treatment by Community Watch as “harassment.” The Air Force veteran said he had set up a table and leaned signs against concrete pillars at a postal station.

“Community Watch shows up and tells you to remove your table. You can’t lean a sign against the building,” Panos said.

He added that he believes he may have been singled out.

“It is not being uniformly enforced,” Panos said.

Kadow, who has run several times for supervisor, noted that campaigning at postal stations in The Villages is a time-honored tradition, but added that it’s a fairly spartan endeavor.

“If you start letting people put up tables, it’s going to look like a craft show at the postal centers,” Kadow said.

Assistant District Manager Brittany Wilson said that District Manager Kenny Blocker earlier this year issued a memo outlining rules for political campaigning in The Villages. You can read his memo at this link: Political Activities Memo Jan 2022 – Kenny B_TH-Final

Panos added that he will likely be resigning the CDD 5 supervisor’s seat to which he was elected in 2020. He said he will step down once he has qualified for the commission election. If he steps down, the CDD 5 board would fill the vacancy by appointment.