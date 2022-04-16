Attorney for hairdresser claims cops had no basis for DUI traffic stop

An attorney for a hairdresser in The Villages claims cops had no basis for suspecting she was driving drunk in a construction zone.

Aimee Pauline Kidd, 39, of Lady Lake, is facing two charges of driving under the influence.

The first arrest occurred Nov. 16 on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. The second DUI arrest took place at 9:45 a.m. Feb. 4 when she pulled into the parking lot of Publix at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages. At the time, she was working at Salon Jaylee at Southern Trace. In both arrests, she refused to submit to a breath test.

Last week in Lake County Court, an attorney representing Kidd filed a motion contending there was no basis for stopping Kidd in February and charging her with drunk driving.

The motion contends that a Lake County sheriff’s deputy’s dash camera shows that Kidd “immediately pulled over” and was ordered to move off the roadway, “which she did without incident.” Furthermore, no traffic infraction can be seen on the deputy’s dash cam video, according to the motion filed by attorney John Kruse of Clermont.

The deputy claimed it was Kidd’s “driving pattern” that prompted him to stop her.

Kidd’s attorney noted in the motion that U.S. Hwy. 27/441 has been under construction for months.

“The road surface was very rough; the lanes were not straight; and construction barriers on the sides of both lanes were present,” Kruse wrote in the motion.

Deputies also claimed that Kidd was “moving slowly” but those “comments are subjective and have no basis in fact as a reason to investigate a DUI.” Deputies concluded that Kidd “had too much to drink” without even observing the former Mrs. America Pageant contender “outside of her vehicle,” the attorney wrote.

Kruse is arguing that all evidence obtained in the traffic stop be suppressed.

Kidd remains free on bond after the pair of DUI arrests, but must wear a monitor that measures her blood alcohol level by sampling her perspiration every 30 minutes.

She was convicted of DUI in 2019 in Wyoming, where she was also a beauty pageant contender.