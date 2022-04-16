69.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, April 16, 2022
type here...

Local students rule the day at Running of the Squares 5K in The Villages

By David Towns

Local students ruled the day at the Running of the Squares 5K in The Villages.

Kamarius Worthen, a sophomore at Wildwood Middle High School, was the overall winner at Saturday’s race at Spanish Springs Town Square. He blazed through the 3.1-mile course in roughly 17 minutes and 40 seconds.

Kamarius Worthn and Llia Byron
Kamarius Worthen and Llia Byron

The overall female winner was Llia Byron, a junior at The Villages High School. She finished in about 21 minutes.

Both Worthen and Byron compete in their schools’ cross country programs. Byron is also a member of the golf team at the charter school.

Kamarius Worthen was the overall winner of Saturdays Running of the Squares 5K in The Villages
Kamarius Worthen was the overall winner of Saturday’s Running of the Squares 5K in The Villages.
Some runners wore customes in the Runnoing of the Squares 5K
Some runners wore costumes in the Running of the Squares 5K.

There were nearly 700 runners/walkers taking part this leg of the Running of the Squares 5K, traditionally held over Easter weekend. The Seniors Games competition was also rolled into the event.

Many competitors had some fun and dressed in costumes, including Spiderman and a character from “The Flintstones.”

Holding with tradition, The Villages Cheerleaders were on hand to cheer on all of the participants.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Rick Scott is the wealthiest person in Congress

If Rick Scott is the wealthiest person in Congress, why does he want to raise taxes on the rest of us? That question is posed in a Letter to th Editor.

First Wives Advocacy Group urging DeSantis to veto bill on child custody and alimony

The First Wives Advocacy Group is urging Gov. DeSantis to veto a bill that changes the way Florida judges settle custody and alimony cases.

Proud of Sumter County Board of Commissioners

A Wildwood resident, writing in a Letter to the Editor, says that democracy was on “full display” this week when the Sumter County Commission made an important decision.

Who really wants to restrict voter rights?

A Village of Bonita resident weighs in on the controversial topic of voter rights in Sumter County. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Democrats have a nightmare on their hands

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that the Democrats have a nightmare on their hands.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos