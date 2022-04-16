Local students rule the day at Running of the Squares 5K in The Villages

Local students ruled the day at the Running of the Squares 5K in The Villages.

Kamarius Worthen, a sophomore at Wildwood Middle High School, was the overall winner at Saturday’s race at Spanish Springs Town Square. He blazed through the 3.1-mile course in roughly 17 minutes and 40 seconds.

The overall female winner was Llia Byron, a junior at The Villages High School. She finished in about 21 minutes.

Both Worthen and Byron compete in their schools’ cross country programs. Byron is also a member of the golf team at the charter school.

There were nearly 700 runners/walkers taking part this leg of the Running of the Squares 5K, traditionally held over Easter weekend. The Seniors Games competition was also rolled into the event.

Many competitors had some fun and dressed in costumes, including Spiderman and a character from “The Flintstones.”

Holding with tradition, The Villages Cheerleaders were on hand to cheer on all of the participants.