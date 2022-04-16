Middleman living near Fenney gets break in resale of stolen catalytic converters

A middleman living near the Village of Fenney has gotten a break in a case involving the resale of stolen catalytic converters.

Jarel John Johnson, 75, of 5115 Warm Springs Ave. in Wildwood, has been allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention program that could enable him to avoid prosecution following his arrest last year on a felony charge of acting as an unregistered secondary metal recycler. The pre-trial intervention contract requires him to enroll in the “Thinking for a Change” class and perform 25 hours of community service.

At the time of his arrest last year, the Nebraska native admitted to a detective from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office that he was operating a scrapyard where he purchased scrap metal and resold it for a profit. Johnson was not registered as a secondary recycler with the Florida Department of Revenue. The detective was investigating the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles.

The theft of catalytic converters has been real problem in The Villages and surrounding area. The catalytic converters are especially enticing to thieves because of the precious metals they contain – platinum, palladium and rhodium.